JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 25

Wetherholt is hitting for a .244 BA, .347 OBP and .377 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 87 runs. In 571 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Chris Bassitt (4-4 with a 5.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.