JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Nationals On April 7

Wetherholt is hitting for a .278 BA, .386 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored eight runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Wetherholt has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (0-0) starts for the Nationals, his third this season.

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