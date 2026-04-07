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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Nationals On April 7

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .278 BA, .386 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored eight runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Wetherholt has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (0-0) starts for the Nationals, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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