JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 9

Wetherholt is hitting for a .246 BA, .358 OBP and .395 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 40 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Freddy Peralta (4-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.