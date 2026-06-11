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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Mets On June 11

JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .252 BA, .359 OBP and .395 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 43 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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