JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Mets On June 11

Wetherholt is hitting for a .252 BA, .359 OBP and .395 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 43 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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