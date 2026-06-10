JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Mets On June 10

Wetherholt is hitting for a .245 BA, .355 OBP and .391 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 41 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Austin Warren (1-2) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start this season.

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