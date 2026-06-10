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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Mets On June 10

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .245 BA, .355 OBP and .391 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 41 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Austin Warren (1-2) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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