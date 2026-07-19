JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On July 19

Wetherholt is hitting for a .264 BA, .360 OBP and .408 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 60 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Wetherholt has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.

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