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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On July 19

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .264 BA, .360 OBP and .408 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 60 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Wetherholt has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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