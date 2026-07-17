JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On July 17

Wetherholt is hitting for a .259 BA, .356 OBP and .399 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 58 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Wetherholt has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Braves) he went 0 for 4.

Merrill Kelly (7-8 with a 5.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.