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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 5

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .246 BA, .360 OBP and .440 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 28 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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