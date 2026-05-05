JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 5

Wetherholt is hitting for a .246 BA, .360 OBP and .440 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 28 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.

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