FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 4

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .238 BA, .353 OBP and .438 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 27 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Chad Patrick makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News