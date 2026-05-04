JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 4

Wetherholt is hitting for a .238 BA, .353 OBP and .438 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 27 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Chad Patrick makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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