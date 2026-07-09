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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Brewers On July 9

JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, July 9 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .263 BA, .358 OBP and .405 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 56 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Wetherholt has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.74 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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