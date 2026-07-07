JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Brewers On July 7

Wetherholt is hitting for a .266 BA, .362 OBP and .410 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 56 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Wetherholt has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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