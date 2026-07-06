JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Brewers On July 6

Wetherholt is hitting for a .269 BA, .364 OBP and .416 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 54 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Wetherholt has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Shane Drohan (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.