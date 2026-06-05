JJ Bleday And Reds Face Cardinals On June 5

Bleday is hitting for a .289 BA, .383 OBP and .620 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.003 and he has scored 19 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Kyle Leahy (5-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.