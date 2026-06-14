Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Yankees On June 14

Sanchez is hitting for a .292 BA, .327 OBP and .469 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 22 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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