Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Yankees On June 13

Sanchez is hitting for a .296 BA, .328 OBP and .476 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 22 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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