Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Yankees On Aug. 15

Sanchez is hitting for a .263 BA, .314 OBP and .425 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 23 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (10-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season.

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