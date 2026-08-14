Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 14

Sanchez is hitting for a .266 BA, .318 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 23 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.35 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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