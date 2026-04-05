Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face White Sox On April 5

Sanchez is hitting for a .318 BA, .423 OBP and .455 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (1-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start this season.

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