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Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays • #12 RF

Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Twins On May 3

Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sanchez is hitting for a .232 BA, .275 OBP and .394 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 11 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (2-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Sanchez

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