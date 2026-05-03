Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Twins On May 3

Sanchez is hitting for a .232 BA, .275 OBP and .394 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 11 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (2-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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