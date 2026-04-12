Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 12
Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .275 BA, .341 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.
Taj Bradley (2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.