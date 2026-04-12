Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 12

Sanchez is hitting for a .275 BA, .341 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.

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