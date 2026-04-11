Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 11
Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 11 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .278 BA, .350 OBP and .444 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored five runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.
Joe Ryan (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.