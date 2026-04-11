Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 11

Sanchez is hitting for a .278 BA, .350 OBP and .444 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored five runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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