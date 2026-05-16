Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Tigers On May 16
Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .262 BA, .303 OBP and .415 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 16 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.