Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Tigers On May 16

Sanchez is hitting for a .262 BA, .303 OBP and .415 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 16 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.