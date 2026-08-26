Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Royals On Aug. 26
Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .262 BA, .320 OBP and .425 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 23 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Randy Dobnak (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.58 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.