Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Royals On Aug. 26

Sanchez is hitting for a .262 BA, .320 OBP and .425 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 23 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.58 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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