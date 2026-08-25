Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Royals On Aug. 25

Sanchez is hitting for a .264 BA, .321 OBP and .428 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 23 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He returns to action for the first time since Aug. 21, when he went 2 for 4 with a double against the Yankees.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (5-7) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.

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