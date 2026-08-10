Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On Aug. 10
Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .270 BA, .318 OBP and .438 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 23 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.
Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 14-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.