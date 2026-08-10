Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On Aug. 10

Sanchez is hitting for a .270 BA, .318 OBP and .438 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 23 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 14-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

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