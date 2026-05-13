Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 13
Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .248 BA, .292 OBP and .408 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 16 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.