Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 13

Sanchez is hitting for a .248 BA, .292 OBP and .408 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 16 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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