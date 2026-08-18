Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Rays On Aug. 18

Sanchez is hitting for a .261 BA, .318 OBP and .423 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 23 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 24th of the season. He is 12-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

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