Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On June 9

Sanchez is hitting for a .286 BA, .320 OBP and .449 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 21 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (5-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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