Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 8
Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .271 BA, .319 OBP and .441 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 23 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a double) against the Phillies.
The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola (3-9) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.55 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.