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Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays • #12 RF

Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 7

Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is hitting for a .268 BA, .310 OBP and .434 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 23 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (10-2) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Sanchez

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