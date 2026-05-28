Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 28
Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .281 BA, .320 OBP and .456 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 18 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.
Chris Bassitt (4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.