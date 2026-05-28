Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 28

Sanchez is hitting for a .281 BA, .320 OBP and .456 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 18 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Chris Bassitt (4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.

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