Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Orioles On June 7

Sanchez is hitting for a .283 BA, .318 OBP and .444 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 20 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

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