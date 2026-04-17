Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Diamondbacks On April 17

Sanchez is hitting for a .264 BA, .317 OBP and .434 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored seven runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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