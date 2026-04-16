Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Brewers On April 16

Sanchez is hitting for a .280 BA, .333 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.