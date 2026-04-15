Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Brewers On April 15

Sanchez is hitting for a .292 BA, .352 OBP and .479 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored seven runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Brewers.

Chad Patrick (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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