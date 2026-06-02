FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays • #12 RF

Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Braves On June 2

Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is hitting for a .287 BA, .324 OBP and .461 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 19 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Bryce Elder (4-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.50 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Sanchez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News