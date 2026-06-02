Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Braves On June 2

Sanchez is hitting for a .287 BA, .324 OBP and .461 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 19 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Bryce Elder (4-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.50 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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