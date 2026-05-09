Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 9

Sanchez is hitting for a .237 BA, .274 OBP and .377 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 11 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.