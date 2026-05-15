Jesse Scholtens And Rays Face Marlins On May 15

Scholtens is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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