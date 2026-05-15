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Jesse Scholtens
Tampa Bay Rays

Jesse Scholtens

Tampa Bay Rays • #65 RP

Jesse Scholtens And Rays Face Marlins On May 15

Jesse Scholtens will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Scholtens has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Scholtens is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesse Scholtens

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