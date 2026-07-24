Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Yankees On July 24

Luzardo is 9-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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