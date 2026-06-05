Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face White Sox On June 5

Luzardo is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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