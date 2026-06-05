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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face White Sox On June 5

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, June 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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