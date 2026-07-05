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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face Royals On July 5

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Luzardo is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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