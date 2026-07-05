Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face Royals On July 5

Luzardo is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.