Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Royals On July 4

Luzardo is 6-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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