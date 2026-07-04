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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Royals On July 4

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Luzardo has +112 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 6-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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