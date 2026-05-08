Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 8
Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -138 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Luzardo is 3-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.