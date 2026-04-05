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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face Rockies On April 5

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Luzardo is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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