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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Rockies On April 4

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rockies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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