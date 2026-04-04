Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Rockies On April 4
Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Luzardo is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rockies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.