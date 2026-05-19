Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Reds On May 19

Luzardo is 3-3 with a 5.07 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.