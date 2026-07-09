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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Reds On July 9

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -102 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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