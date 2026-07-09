Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Reds On July 9

Luzardo is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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