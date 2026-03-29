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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Rangers On March 29

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Luzardo went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rangers averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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