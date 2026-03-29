Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Rangers On March 29

Luzardo went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rangers averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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