Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On July 18

Luzardo is 8-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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