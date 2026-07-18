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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On July 18

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -146 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Luzardo is 8-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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