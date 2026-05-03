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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Marlins On May 3

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Luzardo is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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