Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Marlins On May 3

Luzardo is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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